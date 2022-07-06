Irish Examiner view: Turbine turbulence is any way the wind blows

It is 30 years since Ireland’s first commercial wind farm was commissioned in Co Mayo. And despite a slow take-up, the generation of energy from wind power is one of the Republic’s success stories with nearly 90% of our renewables, and more than one third of our total supply, coming from this source.

We have limited fossil fuel opportunities and, anyway, with stringent climate change targets to meet, the proportion of power from wind has to increase. That will create tensions, partly due to the ratio between offshore and onshore turbines being unbalanced, and partly because some counties believe, with some justification, they contribute more than others.