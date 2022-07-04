A weekend in Castletownbere offers perspective on wind energy

Passing by the Dzogchen Buddhist Retreat beyond Castletownbere nestled high on the cliffs it’s easy to see how the towering Caha, Miskish and Brandon Group of mountains jutting out in headlands into the Atlantic comprising the Beara and Dingle penisulas offer us the perfect physical environment for a chance of perspective.

Perspective comes in many forms; our physical size versus the features of the landscape, an endless ocean and rugged peaks.

As a farmer, the bleakness of the landscape comes to mind. The incapacity of the land to facilitate agricultural production certainly gives perspective on having the privilege of being able to extract a living from farming in a very different landscape.

The historic gems preserved in the landscape including standing stones, ring forts, enclosures, wedge tombs and fulacht fiadhs give perspectives between our modern lives and those who existed and passed through these harsh environments many hundreds and even thousands of years ago.

Features such as the Allihies Copper mine remind us too how people have used the resources of the area to derive their livelihoods.

Given the exposure of the landscape to the elements, the question comes up of whether the vast areas of Cork and Kerry, but also other coastal areas, should in some manner be considered a national resource to meet our future needs.

Not for a minute do I suggest that the historic sites and scenic views of West Cork and Kerry be given over to wind turbines, but on a cursory view, it seems the areas occupied by wind turbines are almost insignificant. There are after all only about 300 wind farms in Ireland.

Offshore

Over the past few years the impetus seems to be for offshore wind energy rather than onshore, but as of yet just one such offshore wind farm exists in the whole of Ireland.

The aspiration to grow offshore seems to be more about appeasing NIMBYism and avoiding disruption to our own physical environment and the legitimate question exists is the development of wind energy in that manner more aspirational than achievable?

The higher costs of installing, grid connection, maintenance and lifespan in a salty water setting does bring into question whether such projects will be financially viable.

Infrastructure

Virtually none of our landscape has been unaltered by humans be it the roads, the construction of field boundaries, ditches and drains or the installation of phone and electricity networks.

Historically, we have come to terms with the need for service infrastructure and as a result, councils have the capacity to procure land for road development, electricity, phone, gas and broadband network operators have the capacity to install their infrastructure.

Should a national authority be established with a view to procuring sites suitable for wind development?

Currently, it seems that wind farm development is sporadic in nature and almost a lucky dip, where the magic confluence exists being an amenable land owner, a willing funder or developer, an agreeable planning authority, and a community that is receptive to such turbines. Imagine if roadway widening or motorway construction needed such a confluence?

Balance

To my mind, the preservation of a landscape absent of wind turbines should be balanced with preservation of the economic prosperity, and the future ability of our country to sustain the livelihoods of its people.

Need some perspective? According to the SEAI, Ireland spent €5bn on imported energy in 2018, the cost for 2022 is likely to exceed €8bn based on increased oil and gas prices.

Based on my projection, about €4,400 per household will be sent abroad in exchange predominantly for fossil fuels – and that’s only one year’s spend.

Getting our act together and nationalising our approach to renewables with a view to creating self-sufficiency as a base objective seems like a no-brainer from my perspective.