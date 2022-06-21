Irish Examiner view: IFA must get its priorities in order on climate change

Government has a responsibility to play its role in helping to reduce emissions
Irish Examiner view: IFA must get its priorities in order on climate change

A convoy of farmers passing through Dublin city centre last November to call on the Government to listen to their concerns on the common agricultural policy and the Climate Action Plan. Picture: Finbarr O'Rourke/PA

Tue, 21 Jun, 2022 - 07:33

With wildfires blazing across Europe and the Americas, parts of Spain and France in the grip of an early heatwave, many countries in Africa beset by famine and drought, and extreme heat across the great plains of the US, there can be little doubt about the effects climate change is having on the world.

It seems churlish then, for the Irish Farmers Association (IFA) to express “grave concerns” about the Government’s plans to reduce carbon emissions here ahead of the establishment of this country’s new Climate Action Plan.

As Environment Minister Eamon Ryan this week embarks on a series of meetings with colleagues to agree on sectoral targets for emission levels, the IFA has expressed misgiving about the impact of the agriculture sector and especially the agreement that farm emissions have to fall by between 22% and 30% to achieve national climate goals.

At this stage of the game, we all know that unless urgent — very urgent — action is taken to curb emissions, our global environment is going to be under threat to an unprecedented degree, and rising temperatures and sea water levels will pose an ever-increasing threat to our world.

Our Government, along with practically every other administration worldwide, now has a responsibility to tackle the environmental issues which can merely moderate climate change, and it needs to quickly double-down on its aims.

We all know that sectoral interests are a huge issue with regard to the achievement of our national aims, and indeed this fact was underlined in Bonn in the past week when UN-sponsored talks on climate issues ended acrimoniously amid accusations of in-fighting, stalling, and political game-playing.

The IFA can complain all it likes about the effects of proposed changes on jobs and profitability. As Europe burns under record, sweltering temperatures, though, it would be better off working with the Government to help effect those changes we all know are necessary.

#Climate Change
