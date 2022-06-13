Irish Examiner view: Ray Coyle leaves lasting legacy

It takes a special kind of genius, vision, and determination to create a white-knuckle ride theme park in Co Meath, name it after a crisp, and attract millions of visitors since 2010.
That is what Ray Coyle, farmer-entrepreneur, did with his Tayto Park project, which he turned into one of Ireland’s top 10 tourist attractions. Mr Coyle, 70, who died last week, was born within a few hundred metres of the location of Tayto Park, to a family that grew barley and reared cattle.
He played a major part in developing the Largo Foods group, with brands such as Tayto, King crisps, and Hunky Dory. It is now owned by German company Intersnacks. At the start of the century, there was much talk by consultants, tax advisers, and politicians about the need for farmers to diversify.
Versions of Knotts Berry Farm or Six Flags Over Texas with an Erin flavour may not be exactly what they had in mind, but success is success.
Whether, when he entered farming, Mr Coyle thought his legacy would be the Cú Chulainn Coaster or Dino Dash is not known, but as a shrewd businessman, he is unlikely to have been disappointed by the outcome.