Tayto Park founder Ray Coyle dies aged 70

Businessman and Tayto Park founder Ray Coyle has died at the age of 70.

The well-known entrepreneur passed away peacefully on Wednesday, surrounded by his family.

Mr Coyle started his working life as a potato farmer, growing potatoes and vegetables on 15 acres of land in Curraha. He ended up owning the Tayto brand after setting up Largo Foods in 1982, which he then grew to own brands including Hunky Dorys, Sam Spudz and Perri Crisps brands.

In 2019, Largo Foods changed its name to Tayto Snacks.

Mr Coyle set up Tayto Park in Ashbourne, Co Meath, which opened in 2010. In February of this year, it was announced that Tayto Snacks was ending its sponsorship of Tayto Park and the theme park would have a new name from next year.

It has had over five million visitors since it first opened its gates and has grown into one of Ireland's most popular paid visitor attractions.

Mr Coyle is survived by his wife Roz, his son Charles who manages Tayto Park and his daughter Natalya, who has represented Ireland at the Olympic Games.

