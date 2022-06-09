Irish Examiner view: Micheál Martin could be the man of the moment

It would be understandable if something in the mind of Taoiseach Micheál Martin whispered to him, that he could be out of the door before time comes for wrestling with the British government and unionist politicians over the future of the Northern Ireland Protocol. Who wouldn’t be pleased to take a break from dealing with those two shades of opinion?

Happily, Mr Martin, who has grown in stature internationally during his period of office, is made of stronger mettle and will, no doubt, listen with courtesy while details emerge of what Westminster plans for the North.