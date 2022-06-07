Irish Examiner view: Johnson survives the heave — for now

It was perhaps inevitable that Boris Johnson faced yesterday’s vote. Indeed it was no surprise at all. In recent times, the so-called ‘teflon shield’ won by Johnson as a result of his landslide general election victory in 2019 has been tarnished by his untrammelled obfuscation, bluster and, let’s admit it, damned lies.

Whatever about Johnson’s duplicity on a range of issues, not least Brexit, immigration, hospitals, and who paid for the redecorating of his state apartment, it was his refusal to admit that anything happened at Number 10 Downing St during two years of lockdown that ignited a public reaction which culminated in last night’s vote.