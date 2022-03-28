Irish Examiner view: Good news from the world of science

In tough times for the health sector, the development of a test that can diagnose pre-eclampsia is a welcome breakthrough
Irish Examiner view: Good news from the world of science

Existing tests cam rule out pre-ecalmpsia, but the new test can return a positive diagnosis, allowing for more rapid treatment. Stock picture

Mon, 28 Mar, 2022 - 02:10

There is some positive news from across the sea after a challenging and gloomy week in the health sector which has seen increased numbers in hospital but more than 5,000 staff out sick due to Covid-19. 

Inevitably there are cancellations of public operations with Irish Patients’ Association co-founder Stephen McMahon warning that up to 1,000 patients a day could miss out. 

In Britain, a blood test that can diagnose pre-eclampsia is being offered in NHS hospitals for the first time. It is a breakthrough which can allow for more rapid treatment of a condition which can affect pregnant women — some 5% of expectant mothers in Ireland have experienced it — and could also reduce the numbers of pre-term babies. 

Tests have previously been available to rule out pre-eclampsia but the new development allows midwives to detect a positive diagnosis.

Meanwhile, the European Medicines Agency has approved injections that prevent Covid-19 infections among immunocompromised people who are not fully protected by vaccines.

AstraZeneca’s Evusheld reduced the risk of infection by 77%, with protection estimated to last six months, said the agency. Science moves forward again.  

Ask an expert: What is pre-eclampsia, and who is at risk?

