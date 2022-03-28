Irish Examiner view: Good news from the world of science

There is some positive news from across the sea after a challenging and gloomy week in the health sector which has seen increased numbers in hospital but more than 5,000 staff out sick due to Covid-19.
Inevitably there are cancellations of public operations with Irish Patients’ Association co-founder Stephen McMahon warning that up to 1,000 patients a day could miss out.
In Britain, a blood test that can diagnose pre-eclampsia is being offered in NHS hospitals for the first time. It is a breakthrough which can allow for more rapid treatment of a condition which can affect pregnant women — some 5% of expectant mothers in Ireland have experienced it — and could also reduce the numbers of pre-term babies.
Tests have previously been available to rule out pre-eclampsia but the new development allows midwives to detect a positive diagnosis.
Meanwhile, the European Medicines Agency has approved injections that prevent Covid-19 infections among immunocompromised people who are not fully protected by vaccines.
AstraZeneca’s Evusheld reduced the risk of infection by 77%, with protection estimated to last six months, said the agency. Science moves forward again.