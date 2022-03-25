Thousands of patients will be 'devastated' if surgeries are called off

Thousands of patients will be 'devastated' if surgeries are called off

HSE chief operations officer Anne O'Connor said she supports hospitals postponing elective surgery in the face of rising Covid-19 cases. Picture: Leon Farrell/Photocall Ireland

Fri, 25 Mar, 2022 - 02:14
Niamh Griffin, Health Correspondent

A thousand public patients a day will be left devastated if operations are cancelled again, advocates have warned.

The HSE's chief operations officer Anne O'Connor said yesterday that she supports hospitals postponing elective surgeries in the face of rising Covid-19 admission and over 5,000 staff out sick with the virus.

Hospital numbers hit 1,425 yesterday, but ICU numbers dropped slightly to 53. However, among those are five children in ICU, the highest number during the pandemic.

Ms O’Connor said hospitals are struggling.

“It is clear to us that our hospitals cannot continue to do a lot of planned elective work, and we are seeing cancellations already, and we’ll be writing to hospitals to say that we support them in doing that for another couple of weeks,” she told RTÉ’s Morning Ireland yesterday.

Irish Patients’ Association co-founder Stephen McMahon said up to 1,000 patients a day could miss out.

“It is just devastating for public patients,” he said. 

It is public patients bearing the brunt of our healthcare apartheid. Private patients are not having their operations cancelled this week. 

“They should be publishing the list of cancellations on a daily basis so people know what is happening to others in a similar situation. If they can do this for the daily Covid numbers in hospitals, then why not?” 

Mr McMahon will raise his concerns at the emergency department task force meeting on Monday, and says overcrowding is also leading to cancellations.

Sarah Lennon of Sage Advocacy warned that older people are the most likely to suffer. She said: 

There are calls coming in from people who have been waiting for a long time for surgery and treatments, and they are now being told it’s deferred.

“People are waiting a long time for elective surgery which can often be life-changing.” 

Covid outbreaks can also mean wards are locked down in hospitals which causes other problems, especially for people with dementia who are confused when visiting is not always possible, she said.

Patient care is also hit by a staffing crisis, with 5,200 HSE and almost 1,000 nursing home staff absent for Covid-reasons. GPs are also affected.

“Staffing is the issue. Challenging is an understatement and, with people out as a result of Covid, it exacerbates a difficult situation,” said Nursing Homes Ireland chief executive Tadhg Daly.

The Department of Health confirmed 23,125 Covid cases yesterday, including 8,910 through PCR tests and 14,215 positive antigen results.

Speaking in Brussels, Taoiseach Micheál Martin ruled out a return to mandatory mask-wearing, but appealed to people to wear masks in crowded places and to get boosted to avoid serious illness.

Meanwhile, the European Medicines Agency has approved injections that prevent Covid-19 infections and could benefit immunocompromised people who are not fully protected by vaccines.

AstraZeneca’s Evusheld reduced the risk of infection by 77%, with protection estimated to last six months, said the agency.

Read More

100 people on trolleys in Limerick amid fears doctor exodus will worsen crisis

More in this section

Russian invasion of Ukraine Crowds protest outside Russian Embassy to mark one month since Ukraine invasion
Taoiseach visit to UK Russia must be 'punished severely' but not at expense of EU, Taoiseach says
Two men killed in separate collisions in Limerick and Dublin Two men killed in separate collisions in Limerick and Dublin
#COVID-19Place: IrelandPerson: Anne O'ConnorPerson: Micheál MartinPerson: Stephen McMahonPerson: Sarah LennonPerson: Tadhg DalyOrganisation: Irish Patients AssociationOrganisation: HSEOrganisation: Nursing Homes IrelandOrganisation: European Medicines AgencyOrganisation: AstraZenecaOrganisation: Sage AdvocacyOrganisation: Department of Health
<p>The Taoiseach did appeal to people to wear masks in crowded places, despite the legal requirement having been lifted. Picture: Sasko Lazarov/RollingNews.ie</p>

No justification for a return to mandatory mask-wearing - Taoiseach

READ NOW
Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Visit our brain gym where you will find simple and cryptic crosswords, sudoku puzzles and much more. Updated at midnight every day. PS ... We would love to hear your feedback on the section right HERE.

Latest

Fergus Finlay
Fergus Finlay

Analysis

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices