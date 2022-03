When the Russians do something that Hitler’s SS could not by ending the life of a 96-year-old who survived four death camps as part of their campaign of so-called ‘deNazification’, we are in some ways lucky to be able to learn, and discuss, this appalling act by a nation that has fallen into barbarism.

That the story of Boris Romantschenko, veteran of Buchenwald and Bergen-Belsen, names in the catalogue of concentration camp infamy, can be told is one of the reasons that Vladimir Putin’s insane invasion is doomed to failure.