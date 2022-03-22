Family plans Irish funeral for Pierre Zakrzewski, killed in Ukraine

Slain Irish cameraman Pierre Zakrzewski will get the send-off he deserves, his family have said.

In a statement, they confirmed his body has arrived back in Ireland and his funeral is being planned.

“We have been touched by all the stories and memories and have been comforted by the difference that he made to so many people around the world,” they said.

He touched so many people’s lives, he will never be forgotten, and his legacy will live on.

“The family are now taking the time to plan the funeral arrangements and give Pierre the send-off that he deserves.”

The family also thanked security teams in Kyiv, his Fox News colleagues, the Department of Foreign Affairs, embassy staff, Dublin Airport, gardaí, “and everyone who has been in contact to offer their support and condolences”.

“We would like to thank all those involved in getting Pierre home to us so quickly and in such difficult circumstances,” they said.

“His body was returned to Dublin on Sunday.”

The veteran war photographer and camera operator, who was on assignment with Fox News, was with Ukrainian producer Oleksandra Kuvshynova when the vehicle they were in was hit near the Ukrainian capital Kyiv.

Mr Zakrzewski and Ms Kuvshynova died as a result of artillery shelling in the north-eastern part of the village of Horenka.

Another Fox News journalist, Benjamin Hall, was also seriously injured in the incident.

Pierre had covered wars in Iraq, Afghanistan, and Syria.

Mr Zakrzewski and Ms Kuvshynova’s deaths follow that of US filmmaker Brent Renaud who was killed while on assignment for Time Studios, the film division of media brand Time, when his vehicle was hit at a checkpoint in Irpin, just outside Kyiv.

Deliberately targeted

It has since been claimed that journalists have been deliberately targeted by Russian army troops.

When she spoke to the Irish Examiner after her son died, Mr Zakrzewski's mother said the news that he had died was the news she had always dreaded getting.

“It was really his life. It was his choice,” she said. “He was extremely good at it.”

Ms Zakrzewska said her 55-year-old son was fiercely proud of being Irish and didn’t like it when, because of his name, people questioned his nationality.

“With his moustache, he used to go up to whatever, in Israel, or wherever, saying ‘I am Irish. I am Pierre Zakrzewski, so let me through’," she recalled. “And he would always get through.

“He was Pierre Zakrzewski, he was pure Irish. He was Irish and he didn’t like being doubted.

“So, when people say ‘oh, come on, Irish?’, he would say ‘I am Irish, would you mind? I was born and bred in Dublin, so I am Irish’.”

He leaves behind his wife Michelle, with whom he shared a home in London.