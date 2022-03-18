Irish Examiner view: High-profile reminder that Covid-19 is still out there

The impact that Covid-19 still has on all our lives is illustrated by Taoiseach Micheál Martin having to cancel many of his engagements in Washington after testing positive for the virus.

That includes the in-person meeting between him and president Joe Biden. Mr Martin had been attending the annual Ireland Funds dinner when the result of his PCR test came through and he was forced to leave the mean during the appetiser.

Mr Martin’s positive test came a few hours after he spoke in Washington DC, advising people in Ireland to fully “enjoy St Patrick’s Day” but to take “basic precautions” while celebrating as there has been a rise in Covid-19 cases across the country lately.