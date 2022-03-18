Irish Examiner view: High-profile reminder that Covid-19 is still out there

Mr Martin’s positive test came a few hours after he spoke in Washington DC, advising people in Ireland to fully “enjoy St Patrick’s Day” but to take “basic precautions” while celebrating as there has been a rise in Covid-19 cases across the country lately.
Nobody could rightfully accuse Mr Martin of playing fast and loose with his own health or the health of those around him but the reality is Covid-19 hasn’t gone away and can still cause serious illness in vulnerable people.
Thankfully, Mr Martin is not in that category and he is reported to be well. We wish him a speedy recovery.