Taoiseach Micheál Martin tested positive for Covid amid a busy schedule during his St Patrick's Day visit to the US
Irish Examiner view: High-profile reminder that Covid-19 is still out there

Taoiseach Micheál Martin speaking at a Science Foundation Ireland ceremony in Washington DC, where he presented awards to John and Patrick Collison, the founders of financial services firm, Stripe    one of the engagements he undertook on his US trip before his positive Covid diagnosis. Picture: Irish Government/PA

Fri, 18 Mar, 2022 - 02:05

The impact that Covid-19 still has on all our lives is illustrated by Taoiseach Micheál Martin having to cancel many of his engagements in Washington after testing positive for the virus.
That includes the in-person meeting between him and president Joe Biden. Mr Martin had been attending the annual Ireland Funds dinner when the result of his PCR test came through and he was forced to leave the mean during the appetiser.

Mr Martin’s positive test came a few hours after he spoke in Washington DC, advising people in Ireland to fully “enjoy St Patrick’s Day” but to take “basic precautions” while celebrating as there has been a rise in Covid-19 cases across the country lately.

Nobody could rightfully accuse Mr Martin of playing fast and loose with his own health or the health of those around him but the reality is Covid-19 hasn’t gone away and can still cause serious illness in vulnerable people.

Thankfully, Mr Martin is not in that category and he is reported to be well. We wish him a speedy recovery.

Taoiseach 'feeling good' but 'disappointed' to miss Oval Office meeting with Biden

