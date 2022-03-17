Taoiseach tests positive for Covid-19 during St Patrick's Day visit to the US

The Taoiseach has tested positive for Covid just hours before he was due to meet US president Joe Biden in Washington DC.

Micheál Martin was due to meet the US president in the Oval Office this morning, St Patrick's Day, but he tested positive on a PCR test late on Wednesday night.

Receiving an award on behalf of the Taoiseach at the Ireland Funds gala dinner, Ireland's ambassador to the US, Daniel Mulhall, said the Taoiseach was feeling well but had received a positive test result.

Covid restrictions in 2021 curtailed Irish politicians' traditional St Patrick's Day visits, but they have resumed this year including the Taoiseach's visit to London which included attending Ireland's Six Nations match against England at Twickenham with British prime minister Boris Johnson. Picture: David Davies/PA

Mr Martin had been in attendance at the annual gala dinner, however, he left early when the results of came through.

It is understood that Mr Martin initially tested negative on an antigen test, however, when a member of the wider travelling group tested positive, the entire delegation was re-tested.

US president Joe Biden gave a speech at the dinner during which he described Ireland as a “country with a past that tugs at our hearts and a future that’s going to change the world".

However, immediately after Mr Biden’s speech, the Taoiseach — who was seated beside Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi — left the room with his entourage.

Due to Covid restrictions, the Taoiseach was unable to travel to the US in 2021 and greeted Joe Biden by video link from Dublin. Despite being in Washington DC now, Mr Martin may again have a virtual St Patrick's Day meeting with the US president. File picture: Julien Behal

It is now expected that the meeting between Mr Martin and Mr Biden will take place virtually today.