Taoiseach tests positive for Covid-19 during St Patrick's Day visit to the US

Micheál Martin's St Patrick's Day meeting with US president Joe Biden in Washington DC is now expected to take place virtually
Taoiseach tests positive for Covid-19 during St Patrick's Day visit to the US

Micheál Martin is expected to meet US president Joe Biden virtually today, having tested positive for Covid-19. The Taoiseach is in Washington DC for the traditional St Patrick's Day visit. File picture: Julien Behal

Thu, 17 Mar, 2022 - 02:44
Elaine Loughlin, Deputy Political Editor — in Washington DC

The Taoiseach has tested positive for Covid just hours before he was due to meet US president Joe Biden in Washington DC.  

Micheál Martin was due to meet the US president in the Oval Office this morning, St Patrick's Day, but he tested positive on a PCR test late on Wednesday night.

Receiving an award on behalf of the Taoiseach at the Ireland Funds gala dinner, Ireland's ambassador to the US, Daniel Mulhall, said the Taoiseach was feeling well but had received a positive test result.

Covid restrictions in 2021 curtailed Irish politicians' traditional St Patrick's Day visits, but they have resumed this year including the Taoiseach's visit to London which included attending Ireland's Six Nations match against England at Twickenham with British prime minister Boris Johnson. Picture: David Davies/PA
Covid restrictions in 2021 curtailed Irish politicians' traditional St Patrick's Day visits, but they have resumed this year including the Taoiseach's visit to London which included attending Ireland's Six Nations match against England at Twickenham with British prime minister Boris Johnson. Picture: David Davies/PA

Mr Martin had been in attendance at the annual gala dinner, however, he left early when the results of came through.

It is understood that Mr Martin initially tested negative on an antigen test, however, when a member of the wider travelling group tested positive, the entire delegation was re-tested.

US president Joe Biden gave a speech at the dinner during which he described Ireland as a “country with a past that tugs at our hearts and a future that’s going to change the world". 

However, immediately after Mr Biden’s speech, the Taoiseach — who was seated beside Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi — left the room with his entourage.

Due to Covid restrictions, the Taoiseach was unable to travel to the US in 2021 and greeted Joe Biden by video link from Dublin. Despite being in Washington DC now, Mr Martin may again have a virtual St Patrick's Day meeting with the US president. File picture: Julien Behal
Due to Covid restrictions, the Taoiseach was unable to travel to the US in 2021 and greeted Joe Biden by video link from Dublin. Despite being in Washington DC now, Mr Martin may again have a virtual St Patrick's Day meeting with the US president. File picture: Julien Behal

It is now expected that the meeting between Mr Martin and Mr Biden will take place virtually today.

Read More

Taoiseach travels to US to meet Joe Biden

More in this section

Taoiseach: Rising Covid cases a concern but no plans to reintroduce restrictions Taoiseach: Rising Covid cases a concern but no plans to reintroduce restrictions
Fuel prices Donohoe:  The war in Ukraine is a timely reminder of the value of Irish-UK relations
CC CABINET MEETING Frustration at delays to legislation for safe access zones at abortion services
#COVID-19#St Patricks Day
<p>In a 20-minute phone call, Micheál Martin told the Ukrainian president that everyone in Ireland admired his great leadership in face of an immoral war on the people of Ukraine. </p>

Taoiseach offers Ireland's support to Ukraine in call with President Zelenskyy

READ NOW
IE-logo-subscribe

Latest

IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up

LOTTO RESULTS

Wednesday, March 16, 2022

  • 20
  • 21
  • 27
  • 30
  • 41
  • 44
  • 26

Full Lotto draw results »

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices