The last time we commented on the return of food banks as a daily feature of life in Ireland, it was to contrast the upbeat promises of the National Development Plan with the cost difficulties being faced by students at University College Cork (UCC).

UCC had been forced to reopen its food bank for struggling young people in a move it described as “disheartening”. That was last October, when the biggest challenges we were facing were Covid and disruptions to the supply chain. Since, inflation has let rip and soaring fuel costs have simultaneously reduced the disposable income of many people and increased the price of food. With the terrible crisis in Ukraine, rightly known as the breadbasket of Europe, and the dislocation of the energy supplies controlled by Russia, this pressure is unlikely to reduce soon.