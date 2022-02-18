Irish Examiner view: The end of Nphet is not the end

The members of Nphet, not least Dr Tony Holohan, have over the past two years gone from being praised for their leadership to being vilified for it.
Neither responses were necessary. Scientists advise to protect lives, not to gain adulation or notoriety. And their advice has saved lives.
It also cannot be disputed that each member of Nphet has given time and effort to tackling a pandemic none of us could fathom and all of us — including them — have been deeply affected by for two years now.
Now, as we start to contemplate Nphet winding down and further restrictions being eased, most notably surrounding the issue of mandatory mask-wearing, there are still compelling reasons for each one of us to safeguard ourselves and those around us from what can still be an unpleasant and occasionally dangerous illness.
Just as we take precautions during adverse weather conditions such as Storm Eunice, we should also be mindful of the continuing dangers posed by exposure to Covid-19.
While restrictions continue to ease, the focus should shift to completing our vaccination programme to facilitate booster jabs and protect us all from a coronavirus that will be part of our lives for some time yet.