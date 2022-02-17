Nphet recommends ending mask requirement in most settings

The National Public Health Emergency Team (Nphet) is to advise the government that the requirement to wear masks in most settings will become advisory.

If the advice is accepted by Government, mandated mask wearing will no longer apply in schools, public transport, taxis, in retail settings and certain workplaces.

Mask wearing will still be required in healthcare settings.

The Nphet recommendations are expected to be relayed to Government in a letter from Chief Medical Officer Dr Tony Holohan this evening.

However, government sources have confirmed that the outcome of the meeting has yielded "no surprises" for ministers, who were expecting the outcome as the trajectory of the disease remains "positive".

Nphet met earlier today, to review the overall Covid-19 situation, vaccination uptake levels and mask wearing.

A senior health source said that because the health system is not seeing a high level of illness with Covid-19, with 639 patients currently in hospital, and low levels of severely ill people, the recommendations to remove masks is seen as a "balanced call".

"For us, it's a matter of when do you call it?," the source said.

The case numbers will remain around a similar level for a while, with a slight increase here and there.

"I don't think it's a surprise to anyone, I'm not shocked the masks are being wound down."

As Covid-19 continues to appear to abate in the community sources say the issue for the HSE, will move to what infrastructure should be kept in place.

It's understood Nphet will set out their view of the trajectory of the virus and the HSE will be tasked with finding an operational strategy for test and trace and vaccinations, in order to scale up quickly.

A further push in public communications is also expected around vaccines for children now that mask wearing is likely to be dropped.

It's understood talks are now ongoing about a further public relations campaign as well as communications with schools and parents as uptake for vaccines for 5-11 year olds remains low.

Minister Eamon Ryan said that he believed most people would continue to wear masks in some situations, but said it would be better overall to be a choice.

Transport Minister Eamon Ryan told the Dáil that he believes the transition to optional mask wearing should happen as soon as possible.

"I believe that we should go from a mandatory system towards a guidance system and public health guidance to continue to wear masks.

“My view is that we should start immediately by removing the requirement for our school children to have to wear masks in school,” Mr Ryan said.

He added that he believed most people would continue to wear masks in some situations, but said it would be better overall to be a choice.

“It was put in for good public health reasons, but I think they’re also good reasons for the health of our children in a wider context of them not having to wear masks.

“I hope that can be done straight away. I have the same view with regards to retail and public transport."