Trade unions slam Nphet advice to end mask-wearing 

Trade unions representing teachers, public transport workers and retail staff have sharply criticised the recommendation to relax mask-wearing requirements in workplaces and schools.

The National Public Health Emergency Team (Nphet) has advised that mask-wearing will no longer apply in schools, public transport, taxis, retail settings and certain workplaces.

Mask-wearing will still be required in healthcare settings.

The Government is expected to officially rubberstamp the Nphet recommendation on Friday.

The Fórsa trade union has said that given the “stubborn prevalence of Covid infections in primary and secondary schools”, it believes it would be a mistake to remove mask-wearing requirements.

“We believe the mask requirement for some students should remain for the rest of the term,” said Fórsa’s head of communications Bernard Harbor.

“In respect of SNAs, it is essential that they continue to use appropriate masks as so many of them continue to work with unvaccinated students,” he added.

An Association of Secondary Teachers, Ireland (ASTI) spokesperson said its view has always been to be “cautious so that schools can continue their efforts to stay open".

“We will be led by public health advice. With 2,300 cases each week, Covid remains a threat to schools,” the spokesperson added.

Transport union boss Dermot O’Leary of the NBRU, urged the Government to keep the requirement of mask-wearing on public transport mandatory for at least another month.

Mr O'Leary said this wasn’t just for the health of thousands of transport workers and the passengers they serve but also for safety reasons.

It has been mandatory since July 2020 for all passengers aged 13 and over to wear a face-covering on all bus and rail services provided under contract with the National Transport Authority (NTA), as well as Luas and commercial bus services licensed by the NTA.

“We would urge the Government to keep the mandatory requirement in place for the time being, at least until we get out of the worst of the winter,” Mr O’Leary said.

"Our members are worried about catching Covid and they are worried about whether or not they will be paid if they have to go off sick. They are also worried what will happen if arguments break out between passengers who wear masks and those who don’t."

While some industry bodies, including Retail Excellence, have welcomed the idea, others are not so welcoming – especially the unions representing retail workers.

Trade union Mandate, which represents 25,000 retail workers, is also calling for the retention of mask-wearing.

Gerry Light, Mandate general secretary, said: “People are still contracting Covid in their thousands and many are still dying from the disease. Now is not the time for easing these particular restrictions.

“Employers should still facilitate workers who wish to wear a mask and protect themselves and their families. We don’t want to see employers remove masks from workplaces and hide behind a Nphet recommendation."