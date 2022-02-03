Irish Examiner view: Relations with Russia show signs of maturing

Call it a public relations exercise or point to Ukraine and call it double standards — call it what you like but the decision by the Russian authorities to move planned military drills outside Ireland’s exclusive economic zone is a welcome one.

Hopefully it's a sign of growing confidence and maturity in our foreign policy efforts through the UN Security Council as well as in Irish-Russian relations.

The decision firstly to inform the Irish authorities that the drills were to take place and then to move it outside our zone is in stark contrast to the attitude of some of our closest allies.

Fishermen in Donegal have for decades encountered British and US navy ships far closer to Ireland — reportedly often within 30km of Tory Island — and they rarely, if ever, offer advance warnings.

Equally, the appearance by Russian ambassador Yuriy Filatov at the Oireachtas committee on foreign affairs is welcome as it gives us a first-hand account of his view of the rising tensions between his country and the West.

For too long, much of our knowledge of Russia and its leadership has been filtered by US, British, and EU commentators.

Mr Filatov’s appearance is not his first committee appearance. In December 2020, he addressed the joint committee on foreign affairs and defence.

While we should not be blinkered to the dangers posed by Russian troops on the Ukrainian border, we must use the intelligence we receive and our diplomatic channels to play our part, however small that may be, in maintaining peace.