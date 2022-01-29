Irish Examiner view: Beauty in simplicity for timeless 'Desert Island Discs'

It was once suggested, when the original host of Desert Island Discs, Roy Plomley, died from pleurisy in 1985, that the show be “retired”, rather in the same fashion that sentimental sports clubs “retire the shirt number” of stars who are no longer with us.

And what a mistake that would have been, as the universally popular show turns 80 years old this weekend. Plomley was succeeded by Michael Parkinson, then Sue Lawley, then Kirsty Young, and now radio star and DJ Lauren Laverne. Five careful owners in seven decades.