Irish Examiner view: Beauty in simplicity for timeless 'Desert Island Discs'

It was once suggested, when the original host of Desert Island Discs, Roy Plomley, died from pleurisy in 1985, that the show be “retired”, rather in the same fashion that sentimental sports clubs “retire the shirt number” of stars who are no longer with us.
And what a mistake that would have been, as the universally popular show turns 80 years old this weekend. Plomley was succeeded by Michael Parkinson, then Sue Lawley, then Kirsty Young, and now radio star and DJ Lauren Laverne. Five careful owners in seven decades.
Part of its success is the simplicity of its proposition — the selection of a personal playlist of eight tracks, a copy of the Bible (or other major religious or philosophical tract); a book of the interviewee’s own choice, and finally a luxury item. These are often esoteric. While a piano is a popular selection, Charlie Watts — the only Rolling Stone to appear — asked for drumsticks, while three guests chose poison pills. Hellraiser Oliver Reed requested a lifesize blow-up female doll.
Ireland has its share of castaways, nearly 100 of them. Eamon Andrews was the first Irish guest in 1958, but the nation’s predominant voice has been Terry Wogan who appeared three times, just one behind broadcasting scion David Attenborough. His favourite track on his last appearance in 2012 was ‘That’ll Do’ by Peter Gabriel, and his luxury choice was “a full bar of alcohol”. Other early participants were actor Wilfrid ‘Steptoe’ Brambell (‘Jesu, Joy of Man’s Desiring’; lager with a scotch whisky chaser); Cecil Day-Lewis (Verdi’s ‘Offertorio’ and wine); Maureen O’Sullivan (‘Macushla’ and tranquilisers); Christy Moore (Taímse Im’ Chodhladh’ and Uillean pipes). Others have ranged from Dave Allen to Val Doonican, from President Mary Robinson to James Nesbitt, from Seamus Heaney to Colm Tóibín.
To Millennial and Generation Z tastes, the basic tenet of
might appear dull, but there is value to a format that crosses the generations and allows voices still to resonate. There can’t be many among us who have not made a list of favourite music, for ourselves, if not for other people.
There are nearly 2,400 episodes available online. What’s not to like? Let us hope it, and its famous slow waltz theme, is still around for its centenary in 2042.
