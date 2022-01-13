Irish Examiner View: Exhibition a timely reminder

Antisemitism is still present today, despite the horrors seen in the 1940s.
A general view of the gates at Auschwitz I camp.

Thu, 13 Jan, 2022 - 06:30

An exhibition telling the story of one Jewish family before, during, and after the Second World War, which was launched at Dublin Castle last evening, is a timely reminder of the horror of the Holocaust.

‘The Objects of Love’ exhibition is a collection of precious family objects, photographs, and documents belonging to the founder of Holocaust Awareness Ireland, Oliver Sears. 

His family came from the Polish city of Lodz, which had a population of 200,000 Jewish people before the war, making it the largest Jewish community in Europe. Nowadays, their numbers can be counted in the hundreds.

Mr Sears’ achievement also serves to remind us that antisemitism is still present, notably in Poland where the government passed legislation in 2018 seeking to outlaw blaming Poland as a nation for Holocaust crimes.

Indeed, earlier this week, a Polish diplomat charged with improving contacts with Jews worldwide was fired by the country’s foreign minister for calling the law ‘stupid’. 

So much for democracy and truth in one of the EU’s most populous states.

Life sentence for French man who fatally stabbed Holocaust survivor

