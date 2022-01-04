Irish Examiner view: Drink price initiative won’t be a silver bullet

Today represents a new departure in perennial battle to minimise harm due to the abuse of alcohol. Minimum unit pricing comes into effect today under the Public Health (Alcohol) Act. it is designed to eliminate the availability of cheap alcohol, which health professionals believe contributes disproportionately to health and societal problems arising from abuse of the substance.
There has been much controversy about the measure. Some claim it will be counter-productive and impact almost exclusively on poorer people who avail of cheaper alcohol.
Economist and former senator Sean Barrett has been vocal in this respect, suggesting the Department of Health and advocacy groups have managed to outwit the Departments of Finance and Public Expenditure to introduce a measure he says will only serve to fatten the profits of drinks companies.
However, the evidence from health professionals begs to differ. The World Health Organization’s Europe branch reviewed alcohol pricing in recent years and concluded that there is “a robust evidence base” to support the measure as a means to reduce alcohol abuse and related harm.
All of the various arguments were teased out during the passage of the legislation last year. The balance of evidence suggests this is not going to be a silver bullet, but it is certainly worth trying, in order to see whether it can show some results in the attempts to reduce the human and financial cost of abuse of alcohol.