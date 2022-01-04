Irish Examiner view: Drink price initiative won’t be a silver bullet

Today represents a new departure in perennial battle to minimise harm due to the abuse of alcohol. Minimum unit pricing comes into effect today under the Public Health (Alcohol) Act. it is designed to eliminate the availability of cheap alcohol, which health professionals believe contributes disproportionately to health and societal problems arising from abuse of the substance.

There has been much controversy about the measure. Some claim it will be counter-productive and impact almost exclusively on poorer people who avail of cheaper alcohol.