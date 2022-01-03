Explainer: How much will beer, wine and spirits cost under new minimum alcohol pricing?

New rules on the sale of alcohol are going to have a big impact on prices when they come into effect this week.

For some products, it will mean prices rise. For some it won’t.

But, as we will have seen around Christmas time, slabs of beer are often heavily discounted, working out a lot cheaper than they would be if you were buying the same cans or bottle in packs of eight or four.

Such slabs will now have to cost more under the new minimum unit alcohol pricing system that has come into effect. Furthermore, cheap spirits, wines, and beers will also see price rises under the new system.

So how does it work?

The outline on how it works is contained in the Public Health Alcohol Bill (2018).

The headline part of that legislation dealing with the minimum price says: “The minimum price per gram of alcohol… shall be €0.10”.

The law also says that the minister has the power to increase the minimum price per gram, but must wait three years after these measures take effect. There’s a formula set out in the legislation for it all, so let’s take an example.

Galahad is a cheap beer sold in Aldi. It was 75c a can.

To work out how much it could cost under the new system, we multiply how much is in the can (500ml) by how strong it is (4%) and then multiply by .789. Then, we multiply it by the 10c minimum unit price per gram.

So, in practice, a can of Galahad would have to be €1.57 under the new system. Most lagers and ciders in and around the 4-5% strength range will cost at least €1.60-1.90 a can, or €1.10-1.40 a bottle under the system.

How much will other things cost?

Let’s try these formulas out on a few other popular drinks (taking their price and details from a number of supermarkets and off licences).