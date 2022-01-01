Irish Examiner view: We can't look away from Afghan famine

Ireland cannot stand by as the benighted country risks tumbling into further crisis, with a million children at risk of starvation
Irish Examiner view: We can't look away from Afghan famine

An Afghan child is examined by Nazo, a local International Red Cross/Red Crescent community health volunteer as the country teeters on the brink of famine. Picture: Disasters Emergency Committee/PA

Sat, 01 Jan, 2022 - 02:13

As famine moves across the lands of Afghanistan, it is dispiriting to note that one of the priorities of the Taliban is the beheading of shop mannequins because they offend one of the tenets of Islam concerning the “worshipping of statues”.

In a week where a Government minister has been fretting about the levels of philanthropic donations within Ireland compared to other countries, there must be genuine concern about how we in the western world are going to respond to the humanitarian disaster which appears to be unfolding in the Hindu Kush of South Central Asia.

While it is convenient to suggest that people can only be helped if they are willing to help themselves, it is inevitable that we will have to assist. Otherwise, as former British prime minister Gordon Brown said this week, we will be “sleepwalking” into the biggest crisis of our times, with more than half of that benighted country’s population facing extreme hunger and 1m children at risk of starving to death.

Read More

Dominic MacSorley: International community must not turn its back on Afghanistan

More in this section

Ghislaine Maxwell court case Irish Examiner View: No one is above the law
Irish Examiner View: Democracy is still our best chance Irish Examiner View: Democracy is still our best chance
The Thick Of It Irish Examiner View: Double-speak is alive and well
Human RightsFaminePlace: AfghanistanPlace: IrelandPerson: Joe O'BrienOrganisation: Taliban
<p>RTÉ director general Dee Forbes, National Library of Ireland director Sandra Collins, and RTÉ presenter Bláthnaid Treacy at the launch of Ireland On The Box, a photographic exhibition running at the National Photographic Archive, Dublin, to mark 60 years of RTÉ television. Picture: Andres Poveda</p>

Irish Examiner view: That’s entertainment ― 60 years of RTÉ television

READ NOW

Latest

PODCASTS >icon
Suzanne Harrington
Suzanne Harrington

Lifestyle

Lunchtime
News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up
Revoiced
Newsletter

Our Covid-free newsletter brings together some of the best bits from irishexaminer.com, as chosen by our editor, direct to your inbox every Monday.

Sign up
Mick Clifford
IE_Podcast_Logo

The Mick Clifford Podcast

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices