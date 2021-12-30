Covid-19 sparks surge in philanthropic donations – but we could be giving more 

Minister of State with responsibility for community development and charities Joe O'Brien has admitted the level of giving in Ireland remains well behind other countries and has promised to deliver the first national policy on philanthropy in 2022. Picture: Pexels

Thu, 30 Dec, 2021 - 20:30
Elaine Loughlin, Deputy Political Editor

Covid-19 has sparked a surge in philanthropic donations, with the level of grant-giving now more than double pre-pandemic levels.

However, Minister of State with responsibility for community development and charities Joe O'Brien has admitted the level of giving in Ireland remains well behind other countries and has promised to deliver the first national policy on philanthropy in 2022.

"Our first main task is to actually develop a national policy on philanthropy – we don't have one and we need one," he said.

"We have a got a disproportionately low engagement in Ireland with philanthropy compared to other European countries. Why that is we don't really know, but we certainly want to encourage more of it."

Mr O'Brien added that philanthropic funds could be used to support everything from smaller local projects, to national charities and more long-term strategic priorities such as climate action, health or education.

He said a steering group would be appointed early in the new year and he hopes a plan will be drawn up by the end of the year at the very latest.

There are a lot of unknowns, we don't have a proper hold on how much giving is going on, but the indications are that it's below European average levels. It's a very under-developed area in Ireland."

It comes as donors to The Community Foundation for Ireland provided more than €18m in grants to voluntary, community and charitable groups across the country over the past 12 months, according to preliminary figures.

A 2021 impact report by the foundation shows grant-making has more than doubled since Covid-19, as donors respond to huge levels of need.
The donations, which were given by private individuals, families, and  corporate donors, allowed the foundation to award 850 grants across the year.

But Denise Charlton, chief executive of The Community Foundation for Ireland said this country lags well behind Britain, other EU member states, Australia, New Zealand and the US.

The foundation says special pilot county funds must be developed to encourage "place-based giving" and has called on the Government to increase match-funding projects which could un-leverage further support to assist communities through the Covid emergency and into recovery.

Ms Charlton said: "We are one of 1,800 community foundations worldwide – these figures show that successful model in action on the ground in communities across Ireland.

"Philanthropy is different. It not only responds to immediate need but brings emerging issues to the fore and seeks out solutions."

<p> Picture: Sasko Lazarov / RollingNews.ie</p>

