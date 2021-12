While Formula One has many critics who dislike its conspicuous wealth and shocking eco-credentials, yesterday’s dramatic finale in Abu Dhabi — a race which started with controversy and ended the same way — was one of those great sporting moments which will stay in the memory forever.

The 3.2-mile sprint for the title will be remembered in the same way as Ayrton Senna’s iconic 1992 battle on worn tyres through the streets of Monaco against Nigel Mansell.