Max Verstappen wins Formula 1 world championship with stunning last-lap overtake

Red Bull driver Max Verstappen in action during the Formula One Abu Dhabi Grand Prix in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates. (AP Photo/Hassan Ammar)

Sun, 12 Dec, 2021 - 14:40

Max Verstappen prevailed in his final-race shoot-out with Lewis Hamilton to claim the Formula One world championship after a dramatic final lap.

The Red Bull driver looked out of the season-ending Abu Dhabi Grand Prix at various points but, after a safety car came on to deal with a Nicholas Latifi crash, he was given a reprieve.

He changed his tyres during the delay and, after lapped cars were allowed to clear the safety car, he and leader Hamilton had a final-lap race in which the Dutchman prevailed.

Verstappen could not hide his emotion at his incredible victory, saying on the Red Bull’s team radio: “This is unbelievable guys. Can we do this for another 10 to 15 years together?”

- More to follow...

