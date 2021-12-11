Irish Examiner view: Employing changes for the better

Much has been suggested and written about the changes to society and employment which will arise from our experiences of coping with Covid-19.

Working from home is perhaps one of the biggest and, although that is likely to be with us for some time, and perhaps forever, little research has been implemented concerning its impact, or otherwise, on productivity, creativity, knowledge exchange, and delivery.

This may be a subject for another time given the progress of the omicron variant, but claims about its value need to be validated before everyone rushes to abandon the experience of labouring together.

Enterprising companies are conscious, also, that they are in a battle to recruit and retain the appropriate mixture of young brains and talent, and experience. They are looking for changes to terms and conditions which will attract the best, and they may have a significant impact on altering national expectations in the future.

The company Saga, which targets an older market, and employs 2,500 people has decided to give staff who become grandparents an extra week’s holiday. They are also offering grandchildren access to the company’s on-site nursery.

In Britain, about 40% of grandparents over the age of 50 provide regular childcare support and 71% of those between 50 and 64 are in work.

In Ireland, the role of grandparents has already been recognised and the levels of support they provide will be equally important.

Other companies are being similarly innovative. Online fashion store Asos introduced policies to support employees “going through health-related life events”. These include taking leave at short notice and paid leave for staff dealing with pregnancy loss, undergoing fertility treatment, or experiencing the menopause.

Some companies go as far as offering “pawternity” — paid time off for looking after a new pet. Smart thinking which allows workers to take the wuff with the smooth.