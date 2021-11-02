Irish Examiner View:Home security is a right for all

It is natural that much of the focus of the debate on preventing intimidation outside private homes should fall onto the experience of TDs and other public servants. They have borne much of the brunt of abuse before and during the pandemic in a discourse which has become hugely coarsened with the impact and speed of social media.

However, it would be a mistake to draft any legislation which makes the picketing solely of the private homes of politicians a criminal offence subject to fines and imprisonment. Those protections against organised intimidation must be seen to apply to everyone.