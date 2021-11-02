Irish Examiner View:Home security is a right for all

It is natural that much of the focus of the debate on preventing intimidation outside private homes should fall onto the experience of TDs and other public servants. They have borne much of the brunt of abuse before and during the pandemic in a discourse which has become hugely coarsened with the impact and speed of social media.
However, it would be a mistake to draft any legislation which makes the picketing solely of the private homes of politicians a criminal offence subject to fines and imprisonment. Those protections against organised intimidation must be seen to apply to everyone.
All citizens have the right to a place of refuge where they and their families can draw breath from the consequences of the day without harassment from outside. While there are locations for reasonable democratic protest outside constituency offices and locations such as Leinster House or county halls, places of residence are not in that category.
In the past decade there have been unpleasant episodes: during the abortion campaign; protests against water charges; by campaigners against austerity and anti-lockdown and anti-vaccine movements. And there have been threats against commercial interests in various spheres of operation.
The right to protest is an important cornerstone of democracy. And so is the right to safe passage and freedom from threat. If the Government does not support Senator Malcolm Byrne’s Bill in the Seanad it should introduce one of its own.