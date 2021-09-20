Ministers hit out at 'appalling' Varadkar home protest 

Finance Minister Paschal Donohoe has described the protest outside Tánaiste Leo Varadkar’s home as “appalling” and said even politicians deserved privacy.

Speaking in Dublin, Mr Donohoe said the privacy of the family home should be respected by all, no matter what role people play in society.

“I think it is just appalling what happened,” he said.

“I believe public representatives have great privilege and honour to be representing their communities in the Dáil and to be working in Government. But I also believe the privacy of the family home is something that should be respected by everyone,” he added.

Sickening, repulsive, disgusting behaviour outside the home of @LeoVaradkar and Matt. It has no place in a democracy, must be condemned by all & called out for what it is. Efforts to dehumanise politicians contributes to this. Vile on so many levels — Simon Harris TD (@SimonHarrisTD) September 19, 2021

His colleague, Higher Education Minister Simon Harris, also said he stood in solidarity with Mr Varadkar, describing what took place outside his home as the action of thugs, not protestors, the action was "below the belt", and which he and his family had personal experience of.

He was speaking on Radio Kerry in advance of visits to MTU and the Kerry College of Further Education.