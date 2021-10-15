Irish Examiner view: To boldly go...

By becoming the oldest person to reach space, William Shatner has proved that you are never too old to stay forever young
Irish Examiner view: To boldly go...

William Shatner smiles after his trip to space this week. Picture: AP

Fri, 15 Oct, 2021 - 05:00

The name William Shatner might not trip off the tongue for many people but the name James T Kirk surely does, at least for those of a certain age. It was Kirk who captained the Starship Enterprise in the TV series Star Trek, giving rise to the most notable split infinitive in the English language — “to boldly go where no man has gone before”.

He has just done that by becoming the oldest person to reach space, proving that you are never too old to stay forever young. The 90-year-old blasted off from Texas on a Blue Origin rocket — the space company owned by Amazon founder Jeff Bezos. Fellow billionaires Richard Branson and Elon Musk have developed their own space programmes, prompting criticism of what is being called the billionaire space race.

Shatner called his trip “the most profound experience” he ever had and said: “I hope I never recover from this.” As his alter ego, Captain Kirk once declared in an early episode of Star Trek, “They used to say that if Man was meant to fly, he’d have wings, but he did fly.”

Read More

Star Trek’s William Shatner makes history as oldest man in space at 90

More in this section

Irish Examiner view: Merkel's legacy one of co-operation and consensus Irish Examiner view: Merkel's legacy one of co-operation and consensus
Coronavirus - Fri Sep 17, 2021 Irish Examiner view: Vaccine equity benefits us all
Brexit Irish Examiner view: Ramification of ditching Northern Ireland Protocol is huge
environment
CC COVID BRIEIFNG

Irish Examiner view: No excuse to remain unvaccinated

READ NOW
Price info
IE_180_logo
Price info

Subscribe to unlock unlimited digital access.
Cancel anytime.

Terms and conditions apply

Latest

Suzanne Harrington
Suzanne Harrington

Lifestyle

Lunchtime
News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up
Revoiced
Newsletter

Our Covid-free newsletter brings together some of the best bits from irishexaminer.com, as chosen by our editor, direct to your inbox every Monday.

Sign up
Mick Clifford
IE_Podcast_Logo

The Mick Clifford Podcast

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices