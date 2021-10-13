Watch Live: Star Trek's William Shatner prepares to blast off aboard Blue Origin rocket

Star Trek actor William Shatner is due to blast into space shortly after 3pm Irish time as part of Jeff Bezos’ Blue Origin mission.

The 90-year-old’s trip into orbit was delayed earlier this week due to winds but is set to take off from Launch Site One at Van Horn in west Texas today.

Shatner, who is best known for his role as the fearless Captain James T Kirk on Star Trek: The Original Series, will become the oldest person in space.

You can watch the launch live right here.

The veteran actor will join three others, Blue Origin’s vice president of mission and flight operations, Audrey Powers, and two paying customers, Chris Boshuizen and Glen de Vries onboard New Shepard NS-18.

Having originated the role of Captain in 1966 Star Trek: The Original Series, William Shatner said he has long wanted to travel to space after a stellar career in the command chair of the Enterprise.

“We’re just at the beginning, but how miraculous that beginning is. How extraordinary it is to be part of that beginning,” Shatner said in a Blue Origin video posted on the eve of his flight.

“It looks like there’s a great deal of curiosity about this fictional character, Captain Kirk, going into space. So let’s go along with it and enjoy the ride.”

William Shatner dressed as Capt James T Kirk on the set of "Star Trek V: The Final Frontier." The actor who breathed life into Kirk is, at age 90, heading toward the stars under dramatically different circumstances than his fictional counterpart. Picture: AP Photo/Bob Galbraith, File

It will be Blue Origin’s second passenger flight, using the same capsule and rocket that Jeff Bezos used for his own launch three months ago.

The trip should last just 10 minutes, with the fully automated capsule reaching a maximum altitude of about 66 miles before parachuting back into the desert.

During the flight, Shatner and the crew will get to experience a short period of weightlessness as he climbs to a maximum altitude and will also be able to see the curvature of the Earth through the capsule’s windows.