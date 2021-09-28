Irish Examiner view: We must avoid a winter of discontent

Life is starting to return to something close to normality in cities across the country. Our efforts to contain the spread of Covid-19, by giving up personal freedoms and taking vaccinations in enormous numbers when they became available, have emboldened our health and political leaders to reopen the country.

Many continue to harbour concerns. But most people, regardless of whether they wish to continue to wear a mask or exercise caution (as they should), will at least welcome the chance to visit a café or gallery, or just see a friend.

The pandemic has been difficult for everyone. For those who have had access to support, be it financial, help with childcare, proximity to green spaces, and the ability to live comfortably, life has been desperately hard but somewhat bearable.

For another cohort of the population it has been utterly devastating. Those living alone, those unable to console or comfort sick relatives or friends and in the worst cases, not able to say goodbye to those they have lost, have, understandably, struggled to cope.

Recognition of the hardship and sacrifice endured by frontline workers is an admirable ambition. A single gesture or bonus may help, though how we determine who falls under the category of frontline workers who deserve recognition and those who don’t is harder.

Structural reform and long-term investment in our healthcare services, for example, might be more appropriate.

Day after day, staff in our healthcare system struggle to provide a level of care we expect. They are often working in buildings not fit for purpose without enough colleagues to see to people who require urgent and long-term care.

According to the Irish Nurses and Midwives Organisation, there were 426 patients without beds at Irish hospitals at the start of this week, the majority of whom had presented at emergency departments.

We reported earlier this month that hospital consultants believe that, without urgent action, patient waiting lists will not be manageable for more than a decade.

It is not just in healthcare where the situation is coming to a head. Just as housing experts warn Government targets for building can’t be met, prices are 9% higher than a year ago and scores of people are pushing prices higher, such is the desperation to buy. We have seen 30 price hikes on energy bills while at the same time, our environment minister is warning we face a “tight” few years of supply.

It will take more than donning the green jersey to keep these issues from escalating into crisis, if they are not at that point already. Ambitious but coherent policies backed by long-term investment plans are the order of the day.