Pandemic bonus: Public and private sector workers shouldn't be 'pitted against each other' 

Cabinet ministers will meet on Tuesday to discuss possible solutions on how best to recognise the efforts of workers during the Covid-19 pandemic.

Since the Irish Examiner first revealed the plan to reward the workers last week, the issue has grown in complexity, with costs in excess of €1bn being reported if all public servants were included.

A bonus for frontline workers could still be agreed by Government, with an announcement expected on and around budget day on October 12, with finer details to be nailed down subsequently.

Housing Minister Darragh O'Brien said private-sector workers should not be "pitted" against those in the public sector when it comes to a pandemic bonus.

"We don't want a situation whereby public and private are pitted against each other. It's about recognising the incredible work that happened in this country through the pandemic. Many people right the way through from health to transport to retail really, really stepped up and went above and beyond so that's something that will be discussed further at Cabinet this week," he said.

The Department of Health is to present its latest spending updates to Cabinet on Tuesday amid mounting tensions over the accuracy of its numbers.

Mr Donnelly will present the latest round of his spending figures for this year, with Department of Public Expenditure and Reform officials expressing a “lack of confidence” in their authenticity.

Mr Donnelly has been asked to reconcile a €700m inconsistency in the figure, with officials in his department laying the blame on the HSE for the issue.

Review of the Freedom of Information Act

Public Expenditure Minister Michael McGrath will seek Cabinet approval for a review of the Freedom of Information (FOI) Act to address concerns expressed by the media and the Information Commissioner as to its operation.

It is understood that once approval is given, his department will publish a roadmap that will include a public consultation to seek submissions from interested parties.

The roadmap will also include a project to estimate the cost of FOI to the exchequer as well as a customer satisfaction survey. It is intended that research work will be concluded by the middle of 2022, and a report and recommendations presented to the Government and published at that point.

The act was last reformed in 2014 by then minister Brendan Howlin, but changes at that time have been heavily criticised by those seeking information as overly draconian and contrary to the spirit of the act.

Justice Minister Heather Humphreys is also expected to bring forward plans to admit a small number of Afghan nationals into Ireland following the withdrawal of US military forces earlier this year.

An announcement is expected to be made after Cabinet.

Transport Minister Eamon Ryan said the €136bn National Development Plan would be announced next week and would signal a major shift away from carbon usage over the coming decade.