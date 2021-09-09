Irish Examiner view: Covid burden falling on principals

Schiiks are facing increasing pressure due to the growing number of Covid-19 cases and inadequate contact tracing measures being offered by the HSE.
This has meant that the burden is falling on principals. Despite having no experience or training, and with growing numbers of confirmed cases in school-age children, they are having to identify and alert close contacts of pupils who have tested positive.
Damien White, principal of Scoil Shinchill primary school in Tullamore, Co Offaly, was among the principals who had to contact families directly to alert them about a Covid-19 case.
The Irish Primary Principals’ Network former president spent about three hours on Monday evening contacting parents after a case was identified in his school.
Mr White’s experience shows a health service woefully unprepared for the inevitable. It would not have taken a health professional to surmise that the reopening of schools would herald an increase in Covid cases among schoolchildren. As he himself put it: “It was reasonably predictable that figures would go up as soon as schools reopened. I think that a bit more readiness might have been expected in terms of dealing with the numbers.”
Now the schools are back, it is essential the HSE offers more support to principals, teachers, and families when there are outbreaks. That must include a properly resourced 24-hour helpline to halt the current chaos.