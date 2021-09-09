Irish Examiner view: Covid burden falling on principals

Despite having no experience or training, and with growing numbers of confirmed cases in schoolchildren, they are having to identify and alert close contacts of pupils who tested positive
Irish Examiner view: Covid burden falling on principals

It would not have taken a health professional to surmise that the reopening of schools would herald an increase in Covid cases among schoolchildren. File picture

Thu, 09 Sep, 2021 - 05:00

Schiiks are facing increasing pressure due to the growing number of Covid-19 cases and inadequate contact tracing measures being offered by the HSE. 

This has meant that the burden is falling on principals. Despite having no experience or training, and with growing numbers of confirmed cases in school-age children, they are having to identify and alert close contacts of pupils who have tested positive.

Damien White, principal of Scoil Shinchill primary school in Tullamore, Co Offaly, was among the principals who had to contact families directly to alert them about a Covid-19 case.

The Irish Primary Principals’ Network former president spent about three hours on Monday evening contacting parents after a case was identified in his school.

Mr White’s experience shows a health service woefully unprepared for the inevitable. It would not have taken a health professional to surmise that the reopening of schools would herald an increase in Covid cases among schoolchildren. As he himself put it: “It was reasonably predictable that figures would go up as soon as schools reopened. I think that a bit more readiness might have been expected in terms of dealing with the numbers.”

Now the schools are back, it is essential the HSE offers more support to principals, teachers, and families when there are outbreaks. That must include a properly resourced 24-hour helpline to halt the current chaos.

Read More

School principals contacting families directly on Covid cases 

More in this section

Leaving Certificate results Irish Examiner view: Other options than university
book and cup of coffee in hands of girl on winter evening near fireplace Irish Examiner view: Fuel ban price is worth paying
Irish Examiner view: A movie bad guy who won't be forgotten Irish Examiner view: A movie bad guy who won't be forgotten
#covid-19#back to school
Coronavirus - Wed Sep 02, 2020

Irish Examiner view: Zappone saga a failure of political leadership

READ NOW
IE_180_logo
Price info

Subscribe to unlock unlimited digital access.
Cancel anytime.

Terms and conditions apply

Latest

Suzanne Harrington
Suzanne Harrington

Lifestyle

Lunchtime
News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up
Revoiced
Newsletter

Our Covid-free newsletter brings together some of the best bits from irishexaminer.com, as chosen by our editor, direct to your inbox every Monday.

Sign up
Mick Clifford
IE_Podcast_Logo

The Mick Clifford Podcast

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices