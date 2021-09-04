Irish Examiner view: Vaccine challenges on the fields of play

It is difficult to oppose the view that the continuation of spectator sport during the Great Lockdown has had material benefits for the mental health and welfare of wider society. And for those efforts, even though most are underpinned by a commercial imperative, we should be thankful.

Matches, games, and competitions, including the strangest Olympics of modern times, played out in eerily quiet venues around the world have expanded our knowledge of the lexicon of coaching and tactical communication.

“We’re sorry if you have heard some bad language there” has become the default apology from broadcasters.

But as the crowds return full capacities across much of Europe, half-sized and limited attendances for now in Ireland focus is beginning to switch to the paradox of fans being asked to demonstrate their vaccination status while no such requirement exists for players.

The Government’s existing Work Safely Protocol states that “the decision to get a vaccination against Covid-19 is voluntary and workers will therefore make their own individual decisions in this regard”.

It is unlikely that arguments for vaccination as a precondition of working in certain sectors will entirely subside but coercion may well do more harm than good and be legally unenforceable anyway.

Dissenters

There were some early examples of dissenters in the last year. England and Exeter Chiefs centre Henry Slade, a diabetic, said that he would not be taking the vaccine for personal reasons and was unfairly criticised as a consequence.

The most high-profile refusenik was the tennis star and world number one Novak Djokovic and it is at the US Open at Flushing Meadow that the latest round in this argument is being fought.

Newly released data shows that around half of professional players are unvaccinated, way behind basketball, soccer, baseball and American football, all of which return participation figures over 90% of more.

Former champion Victoria Azarenka said it was “bizarre” that fans have to be vaccinated while players do not. A vaccine mandate is inevitable, she added.

Andy Murray is another firm advocate stressing the need for players who are travelling the world “to look out for everyone else as well”.

All members of the British and Irish Lions were inoculated before their tour of South Africa. Guidance for professional rugby currently remains advisory, as it does for GAA sports.

In Premier League and Championship football, ruling bodies have been collecting data which indicates a low level of take-up overall. Some clubs have moved to head this off. Wolves, Brentford, and Leeds have already made their immunisation rates public and more will have to follow.

Hesitancy

At some levels it is possible to understand the hesitancy. These professionals have belief in the power of their own bodies and operate in regimes where their every action can be scrutinised and investigated at any time by the World Anti-Doping Agency and other regulatory bodies. They are regularly tested. They are young, and all evidence suggests that youthful cadres are more sceptical about risk.

But fans are taking notice, and wondering how it is that they are being held to higher standards of public safety than the athletes they pay to watch. Momentum for transparency and pressure to conform will continue to grow.