Irish Examiner view: Dereliction is eating at our cities and society

Balancing property owners' rights with the need to provide homes for our growing population.
Irish Examiner view: Dereliction is eating at our cities and society

Property dereliction is another manifestation of the latitude afforded to property owners in this State.  Picture Dan Linehan

Mon, 02 Aug, 2021 - 08:27

Even the most indifferent, daydreaming student of our history will, even if by osmosis, understand that it is largely a story of those who own property and those who do not. That is the case in most societies, but it seems an especially sharp and enduring conflict in this country. Whole swathes of our history are focused on mitigating the disproportionate impact property ownership — landlordism, in the vernacular of our revolutions — had on the fate of those of no property.

As in all post-colonial societies, there was an assumption that we would use independence to better balance the ambitions and rights of property owners and others. That being a tenant rather than a mortgage-holding home-owner — eventually — is still almost regarded as a kind of expensive failure shows how uncomfortable much of this society remains with being dependent on a landlord. That institutional investors have taken such a grip in the home market will do little to allay those concerns.

Tenants disadvantage

There are many long-standing reasons for this but one has been highlighted by Cian O’Callaghan, the Social Democrat TD for Dublin Bay North. He and others have strongly criticised the Government for not making a deposit protection scheme effective almost six years after it became law. The Residential Tenancies Board was to hold tenants’ deposits so, in the event of a dispute, the tenant’s interests might be on an equal footing with their landlords. The scheme was designed to avert disputes involving the retention of deposits, which, in turn, can cause homelessness. Vulnerability is exacerbated while property is afforded the protection that makes renting such an unattractive proposition.

Not only does this failure to implement our parliament’s decisions work against tenants it underlines, for the umpteenth time, our enthusiasm for enacting legislation in a theoretical, pointless way as unenforced laws offer no real protection. This enact-but-ignore habit is one of the viruses eating away at the idea of participatory democracy too, making an ineffective legislature even more remote.

A different but related virus is eating away at our urban centres — dereliction. This dereliction is another manifestation of the latitude afforded to property owners. This draining away seems particularly intolerable as we are in the grip of an unprecedented housing crisis. It is also another indication of how feeble, or under-resourced, local authorities are should they find the gumption to forcefully challenge this legalised vandalism.

As the first instalment of our series on dereliction today shows, the process can destroy a town in an all too obvious way. That the upper floors of so many town or city buildings have fallen into disrepair is the first step in this sorry process, one that is simply not indulged in most advanced European countries. It is not rocket science, nor does it require a revolution to resolve these issues in a way that safeguards the rights of property owners while serving the pressing needs of society. But is urgent that the malaise be confronted in a way that better balances needs and rights — as any of the many eyesore cityscapes in this small country will confirm.

Read More

Cork City derelict site to be sold to facilitate €25m student apartment block

More in this section

Headteachers poll Irish Examiner view: Services for vulnerable children need to be improved
Irish Examiner view: We must act to tackle unsatisfactory water quality levels Irish Examiner view: We must act to tackle unsatisfactory water quality levels
FILE PHOTO The High Court has seen four cases brought against the State from women sent to give birth in Mother and Baby homes. Irish Examiner view: Our culture trap on debt helps Goliaths
derelict sitesurban planning#housing
Coronavirus - Sun May 3, 2020

Irish Examiner view: Reviving red-list languages starts in how it is taught

READ NOW

Latest

Suzanne Harrington
Suzanne Harrington

Lifestyle

Lunchtime
News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up
Revoiced
Newsletter

Our Covid-free newsletter brings together some of the best bits from irishexaminer.com, as chosen by our editor, direct to your inbox every Monday.

Sign up
Mick Clifford
IE_Podcast_Logo

The Mick Clifford Podcast

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices