Irish Examiner view: We must tackle gender inequality

It was women, particularly single mothers, who bore the brunt of the economic recession and the indications are that they have also suffered disproportionately during the pandemic. Indeed, Covid complications have meant the National Strategy for Women and Girls, the Government’s roadmap for addressing gender inequalities in Ireland, was delayed by a year. When that strategy is finally published, it must be clear, ambitious, and radical, and it must contain a timeline for implementation. Above all, it must address publicly funded childcare. That is not contained in the current strategy, but it is essential if we are serious about gender equality.

Despite decades of equality legislation, women in Ireland still get paid less than men, decision-makers are still overwhelmingly male, and, of the 160 TDs in the Dáil, 36 are women (22.5%) and 124 are men. That power imbalance mirrors almost exactly the situation in private businesses. A recent study by the National Women's Council of Ireland reveals that 22.4% of Irish-listed companies have female board members. Only a radical plan can change that.