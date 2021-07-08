Irish Examiner view: Prison practice is shocking and unacceptable

The Taoiseach has described as “quite shocking” and “unacceptable” that a solicitor was instructed to remove her bra during a visit to Cloverhill Prison to meet with a client.

The incident, as revealed in the Irish Examiner, is, indeed, shocking and unacceptable but what is even more shocking is the indication that such a practice is widespread. The story has sparked further complaints from women who were subjected to similar experiences while visiting Irish prisons.