Irish Examiner view: Limerick wears the green jersey as it enriches cycle network

Never too early to try to imagine greenways through our towns and cities
Irish Examiner view: Limerick wears the green jersey as it enriches cycle network

Seán and Delma Carter with their daughters Emma (14) and Grace (18) on the Limerick Greenway. The newly renovated 40km scenic off-road walking and cycling route which is now open to the public, connecting the three market towns of Rathkeale, Newcastle West and Abbeyfeale. Picture: Seán Curtin, True Media.

Thu, 01 Jul, 2021 - 08:38

The Limerick greenway will be officially opened today. It will be a welcome addition to a growing network of similarly enriching opportunities right across the country. If the 40km off-road walking and cycling route connecting three old market towns — Rathkeale, Newcastle West, and Abbeyfeale — proves as popular as some earlier green routes, the efforts and vision involved in it will be well rewarded.

This possibility must encourage the promoters of the greenway in south Kerry to hope that an imminent court ruling might finally allow that project to come to fruition.

Like the Wild Atlantic Way, the Limerick greenway is one of those initiatives that has relevance far beyond international tourism. Indeed, it already seems that Irish people are by far to the fore in enjoying these routes.

As technology and the pandemic change the nature of work and, as a consequence, the nature and function of our towns and cities, it may be appropriate to keep a sharper weather eye on changes in our urban and suburban landscapes. 

That discussions around repurposing the ESB plant on Cork’s Marina have opened suggests that it is never too early to try to imagine greenways through our towns and cities. Great work is being done, like the proposed Lee river walk, but there are few better ways to enrich a community’s environment than by designing safe, pleasant places to walk, run, or cycle away the cares of the day.

Read More

€10m Limerick greenway opens to public after 'tireless work'

More in this section

Irish Examiner view: Reviving Irish language must include more than road signs Irish Examiner view: Reviving Irish language must include more than road signs
Irish Examiner view: Averting climate collapse is an increasingly pressing imperative Irish Examiner view: Averting climate collapse is an increasingly pressing imperative
Irish Examiner view: Planning is key to sustaining solidarity in fighting pandemic Irish Examiner view: Planning is key to sustaining solidarity in fighting pandemic
limerick greenwayesb cork marinawild atlantic way
Covid-19 Press Conf Thursday 17th June 2021

Irish Examiner view: Last-minute pandemic decisions hit confidence

READ NOW

Latest

Suzanne Harrington
Suzanne Harrington

Lifestyle

Lunchtime
News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up
Revoiced
Newsletter

Our Covid-free newsletter brings together some of the best bits from irishexaminer.com, as chosen by our editor, direct to your inbox every Monday.

Sign up
Mick Clifford
IE_Podcast_Logo

The Mick Clifford Podcast

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices