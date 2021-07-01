Irish Examiner view: Limerick wears the green jersey as it enriches cycle network

The Limerick greenway will be officially opened today. It will be a welcome addition to a growing network of similarly enriching opportunities right across the country. If the 40km off-road walking and cycling route connecting three old market towns — Rathkeale, Newcastle West, and Abbeyfeale — proves as popular as some earlier green routes, the efforts and vision involved in it will be well rewarded.

This possibility must encourage the promoters of the greenway in south Kerry to hope that an imminent court ruling might finally allow that project to come to fruition.