Irish Examiner view: No room for ambivalence on control of maternity hospital

Edwin Poots’ brief leadership of the DUP offered myriad opportunities to sneer at his Old Testament beliefs.

His conviction that the earth was created a few thousand years ago was conflated with the proclivities, purpose, and traditions of old, die-hard unionism in a way that derided that cause as vigorously as Mr Poots’ fundamentalism was guffawed.

This dismissal had political and social energy too especially among those who argue that a border poll is increasingly plausible.

In an uncomfortable irony, Mr Poots and his supporters can play the same card, albeit in a different suit. Imagine how those gathered at Ballymena’s Carnlea Orange Hall this weekend to plan the July 12 harrumphing might regard the idea that this Republic, a proud member of the EU happy to criticise homophobia in Poland or Hungary, may build a national maternity hospital without any certainty around its control.

It is not necessary to wear a bowler hat to imagine how the fact that our Government’s, and society’s, ambitions being stymied by an order of nuns would be derided in Carnlea.

Recognising this does not in any way undermine the absolute right of the Religious Sisters of Charity right to advance their cause.

However, it would challenge the commitment, and financial support offered to an institution unable to attract even the handful of vocations needed to secure its own future.

That any real change in ownership of the site proposed for the maternity hospital depends on the indulgence of the Vatican’s Congregation of the Institutes of Consecrated Life and Societies of Apostolic Life; the support of the primate of all Ireland, Archbishop Éamon Martin; Archbishop of Dublin Dermot Farrell; and Ireland’s papal nuncio, Archbishop Jude Okolo, through a declaration of “nihil obstat” — no objection — shows the process in a light not too far removed from Mr Poots’ fundamentalism.

Rome rule criticisms

The maternity hospital impasse is not the only opportunity presented to those happy to disinter the old Rome Rule criticisms. They can point to the decision as late as December to appoint Le Chéile Schools Trust as patrons of a new 1,000-pupil post-primary school in Ballincollig, Co Cork.

Le Chéile “comprises the schools of 15 religious congregations ... (and) is a significant development in Irish education as the Catholic Church ... renew(s) and reformulate(s) their commitment to Irish education”.

There may be more support for that decision than the 16% of the North’s electorate who vote DUP, but if other indicators — Mass-going for example — are taken into account then it is difficult to imagine that even the barest democratic mandate informed that decision.

These debates will continue as long as the idea that our moral or ethical formation is dependent on the oversight of one religion or another. As today’s Ireland shows in the brightest, ever-more vibrant colours, that relationship is increasingly irrelevant.

Our Government must insist on complete, unquestioned control of our new national maternity hospital, even if it means going back to the drawing board.

It is not necessary to do this to appease Mr Poots or the Orangemen of Carnlea, but rather because it would be an honest reflection of how this society stands in 2021.