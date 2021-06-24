Irish Examiner view: Antigen testing could be way forward

It is frustrating, worrying and confusing. Every step we take to combat Covid-19 seems to falter, with the virus increasing in strength while our national resolve weakens. Plans to allow indoor activities from July 5 have already been put in doubt by the rising number of cases of the Delta variant, which originated in India.

To make matters worse, Indian authorities have identified another variant, known as Delta plus, which is even more transmissible and, therefore, potentially more dangerous. More than 20 cases of the Delta plus strain have been identified across three states, according to India’s ministry for health. This is something we need to note and be concerned about.

While the Government’s approach to fighting Covid has been largely successful, there are some anomalies that need to be addressed. The first concerns the vaccination programme.

We now have a situation where people in their 60s are only partially vaccinated, while others in their 40s and even younger are fully protected. That is because it was deemed safer that those in their 60s be given the AstraZeneca vaccine, while younger and older cohorts were offered others.

Earlier this month, Stephen Donnelly, the health minister, indicated that the interval between doses of the AstraZeneca vaccine against Covid-19 was to be reduced on a phased basis from 12 to eight weeks. However, that is contingent on supplies.

As we know, there have been a number of rows with AstraZeneca over supplies, with the company failing to honour its delivery dates. While that situation appears to have been resolved, there is no guarantee about future deliveries.

'Sustainable' reopening

Mr Donnelly is keen to emphasise that Cabinet will make a decision based on the viability of a “sustainable” reopening. That seems a sensible approach but, to make it sustainable, we should not rely on vaccinations alone.

There has not been enough attention given to free mass and frequent testing of the sort that has allowed countries such as Denmark to reopen their societies and economies far more fully than us.

While temporary test centres have opened in several locations in response to virus clusters, a nationwide approach is needed.

Our testing failures threaten to undermine plans for Ireland to return to international air travel from the middle of next month. According to Aer Lingus chief executive Lynne Embleton, the easing of travel restrictions on July 19 with the implementation of the EU’s digital Covid certificate will have limited impact because of Ireland’s lack of antigen testing, quarantine requirements for children coming from the UK and US, and “failure to provide epidemiological data”.

While the successes in the handling of the pandemic deserve to be acknowledged, it is important to note shortcomings so that they may be addressed. Any further delay in re-opening indoor hospitality and air travel will have a devastating effect on those two industries.

However, the last thing we need to do is reopen and then find ourselves having to close everything down again.