Nphet advice crucial to reopening on July 5, says Tánaiste

Leo Varadkar told his parliamentary party last night the strain's a "big concern" and "the final call" will follow recommendations next week.
Leo Varadkar told his parliamentary party last night the strain's a "big concern" and "the final call" will follow recommendations next week.

Thu, 24 Jun, 2021 - 07:33
Greg Murphy

The Tánaiste says advice from the National Public Health Emergency Team (Nphet) next week will be crucial when it comes to reopening indoor hospitality.

The restrictions are set to ease on July 5, but that is now in doubt due to a rise in cases of the more transmissible Delta variant.

Leo Varadkar told his parliamentary party last night the strain's a "big concern" and "the final call" will follow recommendations next week.

Professor of Virology at UCD, Dr Gerald Barry, says reopening indoor hospitality could further facilitate its spread.

"Increased socialisation will inevitably lead to an increase in cases," said Dr Barry.

"The key point though I suppose from the UK is that, although they have seen an increase in cases, the rate of increase in hospitalisations has not tracked in a similar fashion than what was seen back in January, and in December."

Delaying July 5 hospitality reopening 'doesn't make sense', say Fine Gael TDs

