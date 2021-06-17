Irish Examiner view: Long fight for justice

Nóra Quoirin
Irish Examiner view: Long fight for justice

Nóra Quoirin. The mother of the French-Irish teenager whose body was found near a Malaysian resort, has welcomed the decision by a Malaysian court to overturn an inquest verdict of "misadventure" in her death.

Thu, 17 Jun, 2021 - 08:24

There was a shred of good news yesterday for the parents of Nóra Quoirin, the French-Irish teenager who disappeared from a resort outside Kuala Lumper in 2019. A Malaysian court’s decision to overturn an inquest verdict of “misadventure” and replace it with an “open ruling” was, they said, an incredibly important step in their quest for justice.

“An element of justice has been served,” said Nóra’s mother, Meabh. That must offer a grain of comfort in the unspeakably difficult journey the family has faced since Nóra’s body was discovered 10 days after she disappeared from a resort outside Kuala Lumpur in 2019.

The family has always maintained that Nóra, a 15-year-old with learning difficulties, would never have left the resort on her own. The initial verdict indicated her death was accidental, but the new ruling suggests there are still questions to be answered, which leaves open the possibility of criminal involvement. The family still believes Nóra disappeared in suspicious circumstances.

Meabh Quoirin also welcomed the court magistrate’s willingness to take the time to recognise who Nóra was as a person. That willingness to put the victim at the centre of an investigation shows, once again, how a different kind of justice can be achieved when you do that. This case also shows the daily fight many families have to face on their long, slow journeys to get that justice.

Read More

Irish Examiner view: Save historic house

More in this section

CC BLOOMSDAY Irish Examiner view: Save historic house
Professor And Columnist Paul Krugman Wins Nobel In Economics Irish Examiner view: Irish slur was not fit to print
Brandon Lewis visit to the US Irish Examiner view: Worrying time for NI politics
crimeplace: malaysiaperson: nora quoirin
Coronavirus - Sun May 3, 2020

Irish Examiner view: State allows cycle to begin at early age

READ NOW

Latest

Suzanne Harrington
Suzanne Harrington

Lifestyle

Lunchtime
News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up
Revoiced
Newsletter

Our Covid-free newsletter brings together some of the best bits from irishexaminer.com, as chosen by our editor, direct to your inbox every Monday.

Sign up
Mick Clifford
IE_Podcast_Logo

The Mick Clifford Podcast

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices