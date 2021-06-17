Irish Examiner view: Long fight for justice

There was a shred of good news yesterday for the parents of Nóra Quoirin, the French-Irish teenager who disappeared from a resort outside Kuala Lumper in 2019. A Malaysian court’s decision to overturn an inquest verdict of “misadventure” and replace it with an “open ruling” was, they said, an incredibly important step in their quest for justice.

“An element of justice has been served,” said Nóra’s mother, Meabh. That must offer a grain of comfort in the unspeakably difficult journey the family has faced since Nóra’s body was discovered 10 days after she disappeared from a resort outside Kuala Lumpur in 2019.