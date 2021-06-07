Irish Examiner view: G7 deal highlights two-tier economy

The agreement on Saturday by G7 nations to push for a 15% minimum corporate tax rate could cost Ireland an estimated €2bn a year, the equivalent of about two-thirds of the annual housing budget, a comparison that illustrates how much our contentious 12.5% rate contributes to the national coffers.

That favourable rate has attracted several multinationals to our shores although, many argue, access to Europe and our qualified workforce were also factors. It remains to be seen, though, how long Ireland can continue to be out of step with global tax policy reform.