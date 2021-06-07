Irish Examiner view: Media access to athletes plays an important role

Speculation of a media ban from Rowing Ireland during Olympics has been explained
Irish Examiner view: Media access to athletes plays an important role

The New National Stadium, the main stadium for the Tokyo Olympics  Picture: Yuichi Yamazaki/Getty Images

Mon, 07 Jun, 2021 - 08:21

Talk of Rowing Ireland imposing a media ban on Ireland’s Olympic rowing team until after the Tokyo Games appears, thankfully, to have been wide of the mark.

The rowing body had been reported as imposing a media ban to manage public expectations and protect the rowers’ mental health. It has now clarified that athletes will continue to facilitate media requests “depending on their ongoing preparations, training and upcoming travel”.

Tennis champion Naomi Osaka’s decision to withdraw from the French Open rather than speak at press conferences has ignited a debate about press treatment of sports stars.

Harassment of athletes is always wrong but it is equally wrong not to ask questions. Former cyclist Lance Armstrong, who admitted using performance-enhancing drugs for each of his seven Tour de France titles, might still be a hero without an enquiring press.

This Olympics will be like no other, with fans unable to travel as the world continues to battle the pandemic. It is vital that the media continues to have access to athletes for the fans unable to watch and celebrate sport in the flesh. Media blackouts would be bad for both sport and fans.

