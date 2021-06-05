Irish Examiner view: Enjoy Bank Holiday weekend but be careful

There have been two fatalities from outdoor pursuits already 
A man in his 50s has died while climbing Mount Brandon in Kerry.

Sat, 05 Jun, 2021 - 08:40

The last year of relentless pubic health warnings means we may have reached the point where we are deaf to even the most sensible, timely and well-intended warnings.  

However, as there have been at least two fatalities already this holiday weekend it seems appropriate to beat the warning drums ever so gently. 

A man in his 20s has died after getting into difficulty while swimming off the Dalkey coast in Dublin on Thursday afternoon. He later died in hospital.

At about the same time a man has died while climbing in Kerry.

The 56-year-old was climbing Mount Brandon's pilgrim route with family members and friends when he took ill near the 10th cross shortly after 1.30pm. Tragically, a rescue helicopter was unable to reach the man because of poor visibility.

These deaths may seem almost mundane and casual but, as the families of the dead men will confirm, they are anything but. Accidents will happen but let's do all we can to prevent them this holiday weekend.

Man dies climbing Mount Brandon in Co Kerry

