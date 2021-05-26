Irish Examiner view: Treatment of Travellers casts ‘dark shadow’ over our democracy

The report by the Ombudsman for Children’s Office (OCO) into conditions at a Traveller halting site in Cork is a shocking indictment of the city council’s management of facilities there.
The OCO’s statutory investigation describes “failure after failure” by the council to improve living conditions at the site in the Blackpool area of the city.
Spring Lane, a 10-bay site open since 1989, is home to 38 families, including 66 children. Approximately 140 people share toilets and washing facilities designed for 40.
The report is not only a damning indictment of Cork City Council for violating the human rights of Traveller children by leaving them in filthy conditions, it also serves to highlight the ‘us’ versus ‘them’ approach nationally that has been the hallmark of Travellers’ experiences for decades.
As long as Travellers and their way of life is seen as a problem by the authorities, their living conditions are unlikely to improve.
There are in the region of 25,000 Travellers in Ireland and for decades their lived experience has been of exclusion and discrimination.
According to the Irish Human Rights and Equality Commission, Ireland’s treatment of Travellers has created a “dark shadow” over our democracy for decades, while Irish people still struggle to show tolerance towards those from different ethnicities and backgrounds.
The report is welcome as it shines a light on this dark shadow and could serve as a catalyst for change.