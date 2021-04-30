Irish Examiner view: Good news, but don’t go wild

In the old God’s time, there was a kind of Irish mammy, now on the Red List, if not already extinct, who could offer the sternest warning in the gentlest way. ‘Don’t go wild’ was their stock-in-trade order to children of all ages undertaking any new adventure. Everything, from a first disco to going to an auction to try to buy a house, was addressed with that call for grounded common sense. This seems an apt moment to remember and apply it.

The Cabinet approved a longed-for easing of many pandemic restrictions from May 10. Travel outside your county, larger outdoor meet-ups, hairdressing, sports training, and religious services will again be part of our lives. Ministers sanctioned the faster-than-expected lifting of curbs approved by a Cabinet subcommittee on Wednesday night. That decision must have been informed by the consequences of the premature relaxation to allow a ‘normal Christmas’.