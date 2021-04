It says something very unattractive about us that Cork County Council feels it necessary to launch a renewed anti-litter campaign, ahead of an expected increase in day trips and staycations this summer. The council says it will make “every effort” to service almost 1,000 bins at amenity areas around the county, but that it expects more litter to be left on beaches or roadsides.

Not only does this waste scarce council resources, but the vandalism also defaces the beaches or hill-walks we all enjoy. It also leaves them in a condition that means the next visitors’ experiences will be far less uplifting.