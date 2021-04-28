Irish Examiner view: Fighting the pandemic, step by step

Each day, from an Irish perspective at least, seems to bring an advance that strengthens our response to the enduring, life-shaping pandemic.

Yesterday’s announcement that pregnant women will get faster access to vaccination is one such small but significant advance. The decision was one of a series approved by the Cabinet yesterday after advice from the National Immunisation Advisory Committee. It was made after seven cases of Covid-related placentitis were reported in Ireland, six of which led to a stillbirth.