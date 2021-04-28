Irish Examiner view: Fighting the pandemic, step by step

Giving pregnant women faster access to vaccine a significant advance
The Government announced yesterday that pregnant women will get faster access to vaccination.

Wed, 28 Apr, 2021 - 07:42

Each day, from an Irish perspective at least, seems to bring an advance that strengthens our response to the enduring, life-shaping pandemic.

Yesterday’s announcement that pregnant women will get faster access to vaccination is one such small but significant advance. The decision was one of a series approved by the Cabinet yesterday after advice from the National Immunisation Advisory Committee. It was made after seven cases of Covid-related placentitis were reported in Ireland, six of which led to a stillbirth.

The Cabinet has also approved the Johnson and Johnson vaccine for over-50s and relaxed its restrictions on the AstraZeneca antidote allowing it to be offered to anyone over 50.

Compared to the avoidable catastrophe unfolding in India these may seem small, barely significant steps but they represent the kind of considered, steady, science-based decision making essential if this pandemic is to be controlled as quickly as it might be... and if prospective parents are to have the peace of mind essential during a pregnancy.

Cabinet to consider reopening hairdressers, barbers, and non-essential retail

Irish Examiner view: Bring all your rubbish home

